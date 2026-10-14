Bengaluru metro transports vital organ across city for medical emergency
India
Bengaluru's metro just helped move a vital organ across the city for a medical emergency.
The organ traveled from Sparsh Hospital in Yeshwanthpur to Apollo Hospital in Seshadripuram, using the metro line between Goraguntepalya and Mantri Square Sampige Road, showing how public transport can make a real difference during medical emergencies.
BMRCL coordinates with hospitals for emergencies
BMRCL teamed up with hospital staff to make sure everything went smoothly and on time.
They've also said they're committed to helping out with "time-sensitive medical emergencies" in coordination with healthcare institutions.
This shows how city metros aren't just about daily commutes: they can be crucial partners in health care when every minute counts.