Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line to open in 2 phases

Civil construction has been completed for the elevated portion, while work on stations continues in the underground segment. Crews are busy laying tracks and setting up systems across both stretches. Safety checks kicked off with "third rail" testing on the elevated part in June, and more tests—like signaling and load runs—are lined up before passengers can hop on board.

Why the delay?

Originally set to launch in 2020, the Pink Line hit big delays thanks to Bengaluru's tough granite subsoil, which made tunneling a real challenge.

The twin tunnels (all 21km of them) were finally completed by October 2024—including a tricky stretch between Shivajinagar and Vellara Junction.

Now, the plan is for the elevated section to open by March 2026 and the underground part by September 2026—so you won't have to wait much longer for smoother commutes across town!