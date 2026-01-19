Bengaluru: Mother-son duo killed in hit-and-run by speeding bus India Jan 19, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Bengaluru on Monday morning took the lives of Sangeetha, 37, and her eight-year-old son Parth.

They were crossing the road near Army Public School—where Sangeetha worked and Parth studied—when a speeding private college bus struck them.

Sadly, both died at the scene, and the driver drove off without stopping.