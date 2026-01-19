Bengaluru: Mother-son duo killed in hit-and-run by speeding bus
A heartbreaking accident in Bengaluru on Monday morning took the lives of Sangeetha, 37, and her eight-year-old son Parth.
They were crossing the road near Army Public School—where Sangeetha worked and Parth studied—when a speeding private college bus struck them.
Sadly, both died at the scene, and the driver drove off without stopping.
What happened next
Police quickly seized the bus and are searching for the driver, who now faces charges including hit-and-run and causing death by negligence.