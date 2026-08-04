Bengaluru Namma 112 team frees professor and prevents homemaker suicide

The professor's friend called for help at 3:20pm police arrived within 10 minutes and got her out safely.

Two of her relatives, who allegedly confined her, were summoned for inquiry, and legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

At 3:45pm the homemaker dialed Namma 112, saying she intended to end her life following a domestic dispute.

Officers reached her house in four minutes, offered support, and took her for counseling before reuniting her with family.

These quick responses show how crucial emergency services are when things get tough.