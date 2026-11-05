Bengaluru officer Gopal B Rathod suspended after alleged drunk video
A Bengaluru police officer, Gopal B Rathod, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him allegedly drunk while on duty at a hospital under the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits.
The clip, recorded by a person at the scene, quickly made the rounds on social media and caught the attention of both the public and top officials.
Authorities responded swiftly, launching an official inquiry into his behavior.
Officer Rathod video shared, probe underway
After a heated exchange with the crowd, Rathod was handed over to patrolling officers.
The video was shared on social media and tagged to senior leaders like Karnataka's home minister and the city's police commissioner.
Following public outcry, officials confirmed Rathod's suspension while an investigation looks into whether he broke any departmental rules.
Updates are expected as the inquiry continues.