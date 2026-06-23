Bengaluru: Paying guest owner killed over washing legs dispute

Incident details

Students were washing legs with tap water

According to NDTV, the incident occurred between 6:00pm and 6:30pm on Monday outside the PG accommodation. The two students were allegedly washing their legs with tap water when Matle objected, leading to a heated argument. During the altercation, Matle reportedly picked up a cricket bat and attempted to attack the students. The accused then snatched the bat from him and assaulted him repeatedly.