Bengaluru: Paying guest owner killed over washing legs dispute
What's the story
A 37-year-old paying guest (PG) owner was allegedly beaten to death in Bengaluru after a dispute over tap water. The victim, Madhav Matle, owned the Laxmi Narasimha PG and was attacked by two college students. The accused have been identified as Rakesh (21), a final-year B.Com student, and Don Brite Son (20), a first-year BBA student. Both students are now in police custody.
Incident details
Students were washing legs with tap water
According to NDTV, the incident occurred between 6:00pm and 6:30pm on Monday outside the PG accommodation. The two students were allegedly washing their legs with tap water when Matle objected, leading to a heated argument. During the altercation, Matle reportedly picked up a cricket bat and attempted to attack the students. The accused then snatched the bat from him and assaulted him repeatedly.
Aftermath
Both accused in custody
Matle sustained severe injuries from the assault and later succumbed to his wounds. A case has been registered at Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station in connection with the incident. Both accused are currently in custody as investigations continue to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to this tragic outcome.