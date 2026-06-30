Bengaluru woman found dead in homestay, boyfriend hospitalized

Ongoing probe

No visible external injuries on body

According to PTI, Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi confirmed that police recovered a rope, numerous tablets, alcohol bottles, signs of vomiting, and a pillow from the room. However, there were no visible external injuries or blood-related wounds on Surabhi's body. "Since there are no visible external injuries or blood-related injuries on the body...it is not yet clear whether this is a case of suicide or murder," Chowksi was quoted as saying.