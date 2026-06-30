Bengaluru woman found dead in homestay, boyfriend hospitalized
What's the story
A 26-year-old physiotherapist from Bengaluru, Sai Surabhi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district. Her boyfriend, Mohammed Sanjeet Ali (26), was found unconscious in the same room and has been hospitalized. The incident came to light after the caretaker of the homestay near Muddenahalli village alerted authorities on Monday afternoon.
Ongoing probe
No visible external injuries on body
According to PTI, Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi confirmed that police recovered a rope, numerous tablets, alcohol bottles, signs of vomiting, and a pillow from the room. However, there were no visible external injuries or blood-related wounds on Surabhi's body. "Since there are no visible external injuries or blood-related injuries on the body...it is not yet clear whether this is a case of suicide or murder," Chowksi was quoted as saying.
Relationship details
Family accused Ali of introducing Surabhi to narcotics
Surabhi and Ali were in a relationship, which was opposed by Surabhi's family. The couple had eloped to Kerala last year before returning voluntarily. Surabhi's family has alleged that Ali was responsible for her death and accused him of introducing her to narcotics, India Today reported, citing sources. They had also admitted her to a rehabilitation center in Mysuru for alcohol and drug addiction treatment.
Key testimony
Ali's statement crucial for investigation
Ali's statement will be crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to Surabhi's death. He had allegedly consumed the tablets and remained unconscious in hospital. A murder case is being registered at the Nandi police station, although officials stressed that the exact cause of death would only be known after forensic and post-mortem examinations are completed.