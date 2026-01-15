Bengaluru police bust ₹1,000cr cyber scam
Bengaluru police have taken down a massive cyber fraud syndicate that scammed people across India out of over ₹1,000 crore.
The gang used fake investment and job websites, rented bank accounts, and funneled money as cryptocurrency to Dubai.
The operation was led by Prem Taneja (55), who's currently on the run.
How the scam worked—and what happened next
Victims were tricked through sites like Swamiji.com and Neo System App with promises of big returns or high-paying jobs.
Mohammed Huzaifa (22), a Bengaluru dropout, helped set up 7,500 rented bank accounts after hacking Taneja's app—earning lakhs every month by moving funds to Dubai.
After a complaint in November, police arrested 12 suspects from several states (including Huzaifa's mother), froze ₹240 crore across thousands of accounts, and seized cash, gold, gadgets—even satellite phones.
The investigation is still ongoing; meanwhile, Google has been asked to block the scam apps and a cash reward was announced for the police team for their work.