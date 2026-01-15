Bengaluru police bust ₹1,000cr cyber scam

How the scam worked—and what happened next

Victims were tricked through sites like Swamiji.com and Neo System App with promises of big returns or high-paying jobs.

Mohammed Huzaifa (22), a Bengaluru dropout, helped set up 7,500 rented bank accounts after hacking Taneja's app—earning lakhs every month by moving funds to Dubai.

After a complaint in November, police arrested 12 suspects from several states (including Huzaifa's mother), froze ₹240 crore across thousands of accounts, and seized cash, gold, gadgets—even satellite phones.

The investigation is still ongoing; meanwhile, Google has been asked to block the scam apps and a cash reward was announced for the police team for their work.