Bengaluru police find gelatin sticks near Narendra Modi convoy route
Bengaluru police are on high alert after finding gelatin sticks, basically explosives, right next to Prime Minister Modi's planned convoy route.
The discovery happened near a bridge in Kaggalipura, close to the Art of Living event venue.
A suspect was quickly picked up; interestingly, he had already called in with warnings about possible blasts near the area and HAL and the Art of Living center.
Past threat calls, explosives trigger probe
Turns out, this is not the first time the same person has made threat calls during VIP visits, though earlier incidents were chalked up to mental health issues.
This time feels different because actual explosives were found, so police are digging deeper, looking into how the gelatin sticks got there, whether anyone else is involved, and if there is any connection to opposition against the Art of Living group.