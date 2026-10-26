Bengaluru police officer assaulted during search tied to Siddaramaiah sting
India
A police search in Bengaluru took a rough turn on Friday when Kavitha G.M. a woman police officer, was reportedly assaulted by the suspect's wife, Pavithra, and her friend, also identified as Pavithra, while searching their house.
The operation was linked to a sting video involving ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
FIR against 2 women, bracelet missing
During the scuffle, Kavitha's gold bracelet disappeared. She only realized it after checking footage back at the station.
A first information report, or FIR, has been filed against the two women involved for using force against an officer.
Meanwhile, cybercrime police are also looking into who shared the controversial sting video, and are tracking down Gowda and others allegedly involved in distribution of the sting video.