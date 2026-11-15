Bengaluru police probe S Indushekar in alleged 3cr property killings
Bengaluru police are investigating cab driver S Indushekar after his wife and six of her relatives, including a seven-year-old child, were allegedly killed between October 16 and 31, 2026.
The main focus is a ₹3 crore property dispute involving his mother-in-law's assets in Srirampura, with police suspecting financial motives behind the tragedy.
Investigators probe 30L land deal
Investigators are looking at a ₹30 lakh land deal tied to Indushekar's wife and claims that he allegedly collected the thumb impressions of some of the deceased on stamp papers, apparently intending to use the documents in connection with property transactions.
There's also suspicion about stolen gold jewelry being sold or pledged.
Police are checking if Indushekar's daughter was involved, possibly over promises of inheritance.