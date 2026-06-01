Bengaluru police seize 75 vehicles during IPL final night crackdown
India
On the night of the IPL final, Bengaluru police went all out to keep roads safe, seizing 75 vehicles for reckless driving and traffic violations.
The crackdown covered everything from wheeling to triple riding, making sure celebrations didn't turn dangerous.
Offenders are set to face legal action.
Officials led Bengaluru North security drive
Teams from 13 police stations worked together, setting up checkpoints and ramping up patrols across 13 police station limits in Bengaluru North Division.
Most of the seized vehicles were two-wheelers, along with a few autorickshaws, and one car.
The drive was led by top officials as part of extra security for the big match night.