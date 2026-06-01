Bengaluru resident protests Governor's convoy on HAL Old Airport Road
India
On Monday, a Bengaluru resident sat on HAL Old Airport Road to protest when traffic was stopped for nearly 30 minutes to let the Governor's convoy pass.
His frustration was clear: he pointed out how such delays can be risky in emergencies, saying, "My wife is pregnant. What am I supposed to do?"
The protest echoed his annoyance about road closures.
Police calm protest, convoy frustration grows
Traffic police handled the situation calmly, assuring the man help and getting things moving again soon after.
This incident adds to wider public frustration over VIP convoys blocking roads, just days after a similar protest in Mumbai went viral, sparking conversations about whether these disruptions are really fair for everyday people.