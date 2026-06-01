Bengaluru resident protests Governor's convoy on HAL Old Airport Road India Jun 01, 2026

On Monday, a Bengaluru resident sat on HAL Old Airport Road to protest when traffic was stopped for nearly 30 minutes to let the Governor's convoy pass.

His frustration was clear: he pointed out how such delays can be risky in emergencies, saying, "My wife is pregnant. What am I supposed to do?"

The protest echoed his annoyance about road closures.