Bengaluru restaurants delay Swiggy and Zomato boycott to August 31
Bengaluru's hotel and restaurant groups have decided to hold off on their planned Swiggy and Zomato boycott until August 31.
The move comes after long talks with both apps this week, following complaints about high commissions, big deductions, and tricky platform policies.
Originally, the boycott was set for August 15.
Bengaluru restaurants seek 22% commission cap
Rohit Kapoor, CEO (food marketplace, Dineout), met with the associations for nearly four hours, offering some fixes but asking for more time on other demands.
Restaurants want a cap of 22% commission for new partners, clearer deductions, and removal of extra charges.
They also flagged issues like automatic marketing renewals and said they need a weekly helpdesk.
BHA honorary president PC Rao said deductions can hit 40 to 45%, which is a major headache.
Most Zomato issues are sorted; now everyone's waiting on Swiggy's reply before the new deadline.