Bengaluru Seegehalli triple murder tied to ₹52L loan for Kenneth
India
A triple murder in Bengaluru's Seegehalli area has revealed a tangled mix of money trouble and odd tech behavior.
Shwetha, a tech professional, borrowed ₹52 lakh for her live-in partner Kenneth.
When a bank notice got to her parents about the loans, things escalated: Kenneth allegedly attacked her parents and sister during the confrontation.
Kenneth reportedly asked AI about attacks
Before the murders, Kenneth reportedly asked AI tools about knife attacks, ways to incapacitate people with household items, and how to deal with banks or declare bankruptcy.