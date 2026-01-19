Bengaluru shivers at 8.8°C as cold wave grips Karnataka
Karnataka is feeling the chill, with Chikkaballapur dropping to a frosty 8.8°C—breaking earlier temperature records, while Bengaluru recorded a minimum of 17.3°C over the past 12 hours.
This cold snap, rolling down from North India, has affected parts of Karnataka.
The IMD says skies will stay clear or partly cloudy in Bengaluru, and there's no rain on the horizon.
What else to know:
Chikkaballapur just set a new record for coldest spot in the state, while even usually-mild areas like Bengaluru Rural hit morning lows of 16.1°C.
The IMD's five-day forecast for Bengaluru says skies will be clear to partly cloudy, with no rain.
If you're heading out early or late, layer up—those are the chilliest hours!