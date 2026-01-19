Bengaluru shivers at 8.8°C as cold wave grips Karnataka India Jan 19, 2026

Karnataka is feeling the chill, with Chikkaballapur dropping to a frosty 8.8°C—breaking earlier temperature records, while Bengaluru recorded a minimum of 17.3°C over the past 12 hours.

This cold snap, rolling down from North India, has affected parts of Karnataka.

The IMD says skies will stay clear or partly cloudy in Bengaluru, and there's no rain on the horizon.