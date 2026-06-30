Bengaluru sub-inspector strips minor boys, makes them perform obscene acts
What's the story
A police sub-inspector (PSI) in Bengaluru was arrested on Monday evening for allegedly sexually harassing and thrashing minor boys. The accused, identified as Praveen, was attached to the Amruthahalli police station in northeast Bengaluru. According to reports, Praveen had detained several minor boys earlier under the pretext of a murder-related inquiry from a few months back in Amrutahalli.
Details revealed
Minor boys were taken to secluded place
Reports say that Praveen took the minor boys to a secluded place, where he allegedly thrashed them with his belt and stripped them. He also reportedly forced the boys to perform obscene acts, which he recorded on his mobile phone. These videos were leaked recently, reaching senior police officials who acted upon it.
Legal action
Case registered under POCSO Act
Per TOI, a senior police officer confirmed the incident, saying, "Also, he forced the minor boys to indulge in obscene activities and recorded them on his mobile phone." The officer added that a case was registered against Praveen under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012, at Kothanur police station. Based on this FIR, Kothanur police arrested him for further questioning.