Bengaluru sub-inspector strips minor boys, makes them perform obscene acts 

Legal action

Case registered under POCSO Act

Per TOI, a senior police officer confirmed the incident, saying, "Also, he forced the minor boys to indulge in obscene activities and recorded them on his mobile phone." The officer added that a case was registered against Praveen under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012, at Kothanur police station. Based on this FIR, Kothanur police arrested him for further questioning.