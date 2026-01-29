Bengaluru student arrested for sharing explicit videos online
India
A 21-year-old BBA student, Mohammad Sawad from Kodagu, was subsequently arrested for allegedly recording and sharing obscene videos of two women on social media.
The police stepped in after a local committee president received the videos and filed a complaint.
What happened next
Police quickly confirmed Sawad's identity through verification and took him into custody.
He now faces charges under laws protecting women's modesty and sections of the IT Act.
This case is a reminder that sharing private or explicit content online can lead to serious legal trouble.