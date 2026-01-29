Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts this weekend

Expect outages in Sarjapura, Attibele (including its industrial area), Anekal, and nearby villages like Samanduru, Balagaranahalli, Manchanahalli, Dasanapura, Balluru, Kamblipura, Chikkanahalli Indlabele, and Harohalli. Some neighboring zones might also see disruptions—restoration times depend on how quickly maintenance wraps up.

Why is BESCOM doing this?

BESCOM supplies power to over 20.7 million people across eight districts.

These scheduled cuts are part of electricity supply agencies' push for fewer blackouts and a stronger grid—so while it's a hassle now, it should mean smoother electricity for everyone down the line.