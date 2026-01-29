Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts this weekend
Heads up, Bengaluru! Electricity supply agencies have announced planned power cuts this Saturday and Sunday, from 6:00am to 6:00pm as part of major grid upgrades.
The goal is to make the city's electricity supply more reliable by installing better conductors and handling the extra summer demand.
Which areas will be in the dark?
Expect outages in Sarjapura, Attibele (including its industrial area), Anekal, and nearby villages like Samanduru, Balagaranahalli, Manchanahalli, Dasanapura, Balluru, Kamblipura, Chikkanahalli Indlabele, and Harohalli.
Some neighboring zones might also see disruptions—restoration times depend on how quickly maintenance wraps up.
Why is BESCOM doing this?
BESCOM supplies power to over 20.7 million people across eight districts.
These scheduled cuts are part of electricity supply agencies' push for fewer blackouts and a stronger grid—so while it's a hassle now, it should mean smoother electricity for everyone down the line.