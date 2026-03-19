Bengaluru to get a 2nd airport soon: Details here
Bengaluru's main airport, Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), is bursting at the seams.
To tackle the crowd, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah just announced plans for a second city airport during the state budget.
The Airports Authority of India will help figure out where it should go, with a full feasibility check coming up soon.
Three potential sites are in the running
Three spots are in the running: Choodahalli and Somanahalli (both near Kanakapura Road), and one on Kunigal Road near Nelamangala.
Experts are being called in to weigh things like land, noise, costs, and how easy each site is to reach.
But there are some hurdles: setting up a whole new airport means clearing policy roadblocks and getting approval from KIA's current operators.
KIA is bursting at the seams
KIA has seen massive growth lately: domestic flights have soared, international traffic jumped nearly 29%, and daily departures shot up too.
At this rate, officials think Bengaluru will need that second airport by 2033 to keep up with all the travelers.