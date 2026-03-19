Bengaluru to get a 2nd airport soon: Details here

Three potential sites are in the running

Three spots are in the running: Choodahalli and Somanahalli (both near Kanakapura Road), and one on Kunigal Road near Nelamangala.

Experts are being called in to weigh things like land, noise, costs, and how easy each site is to reach.

But there are some hurdles: setting up a whole new airport means clearing policy roadblocks and getting approval from KIA's current operators.