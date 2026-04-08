Bengaluru traffic police plan 35 flyovers and 25 underpasses
Bengaluru is gearing up for a major traffic makeover.
The city's traffic police want to build 35 new flyovers, 25 underpasses, and more than 100 skywalks, especially around Mahadevapura and Whitefield, where the daily flood of new vehicles makes things extra chaotic.
The idea is to create smoother, signal-free corridors at busy spots like Hebbal and Bannerghatta Road so getting around won't feel like such a struggle.
Bengaluru plans include over 3,700 fixes
There are more than just new roads: more than 3,700 smaller fixes are planned too. Expect thousands of fresh signboards and solutions for waterlogged areas across the city.
With more than 200 pedestrian deaths every year, safer crossings and redesigned roads are top priorities.
There are also plans to move bus stops and add multilevel parking in crowded areas, all part of making Bengaluru a little easier (and safer) to get around.