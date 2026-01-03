Next Article
Bengaluru: Two die in separate road accidents
India
Bengaluru saw two tragic road accidents on Saturday, claiming the lives of a school headmaster and a young biker.
In one case, 57-year-old Jagadishaiah lost control of his speeding car and crashed into a tree near the Akashavani area.
In another, 24-year-old Akash Kumar Sharma skidded off his motorcycle on Thimmaiah Road in Vijayanagar.
Both incidents are under investigation.
What happened
Jagadishaiah, from Basavanahalli, was reportedly driving too fast when his car hit a tree—he didn't survive the crash.
Meanwhile, Akash Kumar Sharma from Manjunath Nagar lost control of his bike and suffered fatal injuries after it skidded off the road.
Police are looking into both cases to understand exactly what went wrong.