Bengaluru: Two die in separate road accidents India Jan 03, 2026

Bengaluru saw two tragic road accidents on Saturday, claiming the lives of a school headmaster and a young biker.

In one case, 57-year-old Jagadishaiah lost control of his speeding car and crashed into a tree near the Akashavani area.

In another, 24-year-old Akash Kumar Sharma skidded off his motorcycle on Thimmaiah Road in Vijayanagar.

Both incidents are under investigation.