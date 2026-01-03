Venezuela crisis: India issues travel warning for travelers
India has just told its citizens to skip non-essential trips to Venezuela, in view of recent developments in Venezuela, including military activity and airspace restrictions reported by international authorities.
If you're already in Venezuela, the government says to be extra careful, limit your movements, and keep in touch with the Indian Embassy in Caracas.
Why should you care?
This isn't just an India thing—countries like the US have also warned against traveling to Venezuela.
With flights disrupted and even the US Embassy closed since 2019, getting help can be tough.
The local tourism scene is taking a big hit too, with hotels and cruise lines canceling plans.
Bottom line: if you were thinking of heading there, it might be safer (and less stressful) to look at other destinations for now.