Tripura tightens border security after infiltration alerts
Tripura has ramped up security along parts of its border with Bangladesh after intelligence flagged possible crossings by two Bangladesh-based groups—PCJSS and UPDF—as well as Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.
The move comes as officials warn about increased risks, especially in areas close to the troubled Chittagong Hill Tracts.
Night curfew and local exemptions
To tackle the threat, authorities have put a night curfew in place from 6:00pm to 6:00am until February 28 in parts of Karbook Sub-Division.
People living within 300 meters of the border are exempt, but everyone else is expected to follow the new rules.
With Tripura sharing a long, sensitive border with Bangladesh, these steps aim to keep things calm and secure for locals.