Tripura tightens border security after infiltration alerts

Night curfew and local exemptions

To tackle the threat, authorities have put a night curfew in place from 6:00pm to 6:00am until February 28 in parts of Karbook Sub-Division.

People living within 300 meters of the border are exempt, but everyone else is expected to follow the new rules.

With Tripura sharing a long, sensitive border with Bangladesh, these steps aim to keep things calm and secure for locals.