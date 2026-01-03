Vande Bharat sleeper trains are almost here!
The new sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train is about to roll out, and it's packed with thoughtful features—think adjustable window shades, spacious tray holders, deep wash basins, reading lights, and even Braille seat numbers for visually impaired travelers.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just checked it out in Delhi, and PM Modi will launch the first ride on the Kolkata-Guwahati route soon.
What's inside—and how much will it cost?
This train is all about comfort: you get ergonomic berths, automatic doors, an emergency talk-back system, quieter cabins, and upgraded sanitation.
After passing high-speed trials, it's ready to welcome passengers.
Ticket prices (meals included) are set at ₹2,300 for 3 AC, ₹3,000 for 2 AC, and ₹3,600 for 1 AC.
With 16 coaches and a total of 823 berths on board, Indian Railways is clearly aiming to make long journeys way more chill.