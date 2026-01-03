Vande Bharat sleeper trains are almost here!

What's inside—and how much will it cost?

This train is all about comfort: you get ergonomic berths, automatic doors, an emergency talk-back system, quieter cabins, and upgraded sanitation.

After passing high-speed trials, it's ready to welcome passengers.

Ticket prices (meals included) are set at ₹2,300 for 3 AC, ₹3,000 for 2 AC, and ₹3,600 for 1 AC.

With 16 coaches and a total of 823 berths on board, Indian Railways is clearly aiming to make long journeys way more chill.