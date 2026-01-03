Activists protest Supreme Court's stray dog removal order
On Saturday, animal rights activists gathered at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, to push back against a Supreme Court order from November 2025.
The ruling calls for stray dogs to be taken out of certain public places—like schools and stations—sterilized, vaccinated, and moved to shelters instead of being returned to those locations.
Why are people upset?
Activists say this could trap millions of dogs in overcrowded shelters and undo years of progress in controlling rabies.
They warn that removing established dog groups often leads to more aggression and disease.
Keren Nazareth from Humane World for Animals India pointed out that the new order even contradicts an earlier Supreme Court decision that supported returning treated dogs home.
With states now required to prove compliance quickly—even as shelter space runs short—many worry about the real impact on both animals and communities.