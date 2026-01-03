Indian Army orders 150-km Suryastra rocket launchers for ₹293cr
The Indian Army just signed a ₹292.69 crore deal to get the new Suryastra rocket launcher system from NIBE Limited, aiming to upgrade its long-range strike power.
This move, sealed on January 3, 2026, is part of India's push for more homegrown defense tech under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and brings in some international know-how too.
What's cool about the Suryastra launcher?
Suryastra is India's first locally made multi-caliber rocket launcher, built with help from Israel's Elbit Systems.
It can fire different kinds of rockets with impressive accuracy (less than five meters off target), hit targets up to 100km away with loitering munitions, and even attack several spots at once—making it a flexible tool for the army.
Why does this matter right now?
This new system is expected to complement DRDO's upcoming Pinaka launchers (which reach up to 300km) expected in a few years.
The deal also highlights how India and Israel are teaming up more on defense tech lately, showing that local innovation and global partnerships are shaping what keeps the country secure.