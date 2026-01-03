Mumbai airport bust: Customs seize ₹14cr in illegal goods, arrest 7

What was seized and what's next

Among the finds: almost 10kg of hydroponic weed (valued at nearly ₹10 crore), 849 carats of diamonds hidden inside a passenger's body (worth over ₹2.5 crore), and gold dust smuggled with help from airport staff.

Officers also caught smaller stashes like gold-plated buttons and more gold worth about ₹20 lakh.

Authorities are now digging deeper to uncover bigger smuggling networks behind these attempts.