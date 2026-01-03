Next Article
Mumbai airport bust: Customs seize ₹14cr in illegal goods, arrest 7
India
Mumbai's airport just had a major customs bust—officials seized nearly ₹14 crore worth of illegal goods in two days. The haul included hydroponic weed, gold, and diamonds.
Several people were arrested, including an Air India Airport Services staffer.
The hydroponic weed was seized from passengers arriving from Bangkok.
What was seized and what's next
Among the finds: almost 10kg of hydroponic weed (valued at nearly ₹10 crore), 849 carats of diamonds hidden inside a passenger's body (worth over ₹2.5 crore), and gold dust smuggled with help from airport staff.
Officers also caught smaller stashes like gold-plated buttons and more gold worth about ₹20 lakh.
Authorities are now digging deeper to uncover bigger smuggling networks behind these attempts.