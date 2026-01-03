Yamuna Expressway tragedy: Mom missing after saving her kids in bus fire
On December 16, a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura led to a deadly bus fire, killing 19 people and injuring 60.
Parvati, a 38-year-old mother, managed to push her kids Prachi (10) and Sunny (8) out of a burning sleeper bus but couldn't escape herself.
Her husband Govind rushed to Mathura that day after hearing from their children about what happened.
Search for missing victims continues
So far, authorities have identified most of the charred bodies using DNA tests, but Parvati and another missing person—a bus conductor named Golu—haven't been found yet.
A special committee is checking call records and staying in touch with families.
Meanwhile, PM Modi announced compensation for those affected as officials worked through the night to clear the wreckage and restore traffic on this busy route.