Telangana: Woman's tragic death at Hussain Sagar lake highlights deeper struggles
On Friday evening, 29-year-old Vasantha died by suicide at Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar lake.
Before jumping in, she handed her phone to her two young sons—aged seven and three-and-a-half—who were with her on the Tank Bund.
Bystanders quickly called police, who recovered her body and began investigating.
Vasantha's story: carrying the weight alone
After losing her husband four years ago, Vasantha became the sole breadwinner for her family, working as a daily wage laborer to support her two sons, while living with her mother and brother.
Her situation reflects the tough realities many women face when left to provide for their families alone—especially in times of financial or domestic stress.
The bigger picture: a troubling trend
Hussain Sagar has seen many similar incidents; in one year alone, police rescued 95 people from suicide attempts while 30 lost their lives.
Cases often involve women with children facing overwhelming pressure.
It's a sobering reminder of how important mental health support and community care are for those struggling silently.