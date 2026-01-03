Next Article
Visakhapatnam's air quality hits dangerous highs; industries face big fines
India
Visakhapatnam started the year with seriously bad air—PM2.5 pollution levels have stayed above 300, peaking at 323 on January 1.
This kind of pollution can make breathing tough and is especially risky for kids, seniors, and anyone with health issues.
Weather, industry, and vehicles all to blame
Cold winter weather is trapping pollutants in the city.
The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board found several factories breaking emission rules and levied nearly ₹10 crore in fines in total. Inspected units included big names like HPCL Visakh Refinery.
On top of that, the transport department fined vehicles over ₹17 lakh for adding to the problem.
Right now, enforcement teams are out across Visakhapatnam to help bring those numbers down.