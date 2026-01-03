Visakhapatnam's air quality hits dangerous highs; industries face big fines

Weather, industry, and vehicles all to blame

Cold winter weather is trapping pollutants in the city.

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board found several factories breaking emission rules and levied nearly ₹10 crore in fines in total. Inspected units included big names like HPCL Visakh Refinery.

On top of that, the transport department fined vehicles over ₹17 lakh for adding to the problem.

Right now, enforcement teams are out across Visakhapatnam to help bring those numbers down.