Court steps in to pause diksha ceremony, brings parents back together India Jan 03, 2026

A Surat family court recently stepped in to stop a planned diksha (religious initiation) ceremony for a seven-year-old girl after her father raised concerns about her future.

The event, set for February 2026 in Mumbai, was halted under The Guardian and Wards Act, 1890.

Interestingly, the court's intervention, along with community and family mediation, led the girl's separated parents to reconcile and agree that any future decisions about their daughter will be made together.