India's justice system set for a major upgrade by 2029
India's judicial system is getting a big makeover by 2029, with the goal of making justice faster and more transparent—from the moment an FIR is filed all the way to Supreme Court decisions.
Announced by Home Minister Amit Shah, this revamp builds on recent reforms and aims to cut delays and boost efficiency across the board.
Big investment in tech and digital access
A massive ₹30,000 crore will go into new forensic labs to improve evidence quality, with lab reports sent straight to courts for extra transparency.
Plus, 22,000 courts are connected through e-Courts and all police stations are online via CCTNS, putting millions of case records online.
The hope: smoother data sharing between police, prisons, prosecutors, and judges—so cases move faster for everyone.