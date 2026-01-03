Noida: Drunk men dance on moving car, fined ₹67K India Jan 03, 2026

Six friends in Noida took partying a bit too far—they were filmed dancing on top of a moving Alto while blocking highway traffic and blasting "Dil Hai Sunehra."

The video quickly went viral, and the police didn't let it slide.

The car owner got hit with a hefty ₹67,000 fine for dangerous driving, no insurance, and skipping seat belts.