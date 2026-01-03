Next Article
Noida: Drunk men dance on moving car, fined ₹67K
India
Six friends in Noida took partying a bit too far—they were filmed dancing on top of a moving Alto while blocking highway traffic and blasting "Dil Hai Sunehra."
The video quickly went viral, and the police didn't let it slide.
The car owner got hit with a hefty ₹67,000 fine for dangerous driving, no insurance, and skipping seat belts.
Police crack down on reckless driving
This isn't an isolated incident—Delhi-NCR has seen a spike in wild road behavior lately.
In response, police have stepped up checks; on New Year's Eve alone, Delhi Police handed out 868 drunk driving challans at key spots to keep things safer for everyone.