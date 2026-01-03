Next Article
Mumbai: BEST bus driver arrested after tragic bus crash kills 4
A serious accident in Mumbai on December 29 saw a BEST electric bus, driven by Santosh Sawant, jump the curb outside Bhandup (West) railway station.
The crash killed four people and injured at least 10 others (some reports say 14).
Sawant, who has been with BEST for 15 years, was arrested and sent to judicial custody for two weeks after the court denied police more time for further evaluation.
What happened next: investigation and aftermath
Officials checked the bus and confirmed it was mechanically fine—no faults or insurance issues were found.
BEST has suspended Sawant and started an internal review of their driver training.
This is the second fatal crash involving an Olectra wet-lease bus in just over a year; a previous accident in Kurla claimed nine lives.