Mumbai: BEST bus driver arrested after tragic bus crash kills 4 India Jan 03, 2026

A serious accident in Mumbai on December 29 saw a BEST electric bus, driven by Santosh Sawant, jump the curb outside Bhandup (West) railway station.

The crash killed four people and injured at least 10 others (some reports say 14).

Sawant, who has been with BEST for 15 years, was arrested and sent to judicial custody for two weeks after the court denied police more time for further evaluation.