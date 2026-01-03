'Dating Sunday' is India's busiest day for singles, says Tinder
Turns out, the first Sunday of the year—aka "Dating Sunday"—is when Indian singles are most active on dating apps.
People log in with fresh energy and clearer intentions, leading to quicker replies and more meaningful chats.
It's a sign that finding real connections is becoming a bigger priority.
Kicks off peak dating season (all the way to Valentine's Day)
Dating Sunday isn't just a one-day thing—it launches India's Peak Dating Season, running right up to Valentine's Day.
According to Tinder's Year in Swipe 2025 report, there's a spike in messages, likes, and matches on this day.
Conversations often start around shared interests like pop culture or travel (food is still a favorite topic), and people are being more open and honest than ever before.
Response times have even dropped by over two hours compared to previous years, showing just how engaged everyone is right now.