'Dating Sunday' is India's busiest day for singles, says Tinder

Kicks off peak dating season (all the way to Valentine's Day)

Dating Sunday isn't just a one-day thing—it launches India's Peak Dating Season, running right up to Valentine's Day.

According to Tinder's Year in Swipe 2025 report, there's a spike in messages, likes, and matches on this day.

Conversations often start around shared interests like pop culture or travel (food is still a favorite topic), and people are being more open and honest than ever before.

Response times have even dropped by over two hours compared to previous years, showing just how engaged everyone is right now.