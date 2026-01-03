India to see clear skies, chilly mornings on January 4 India Jan 03, 2026

Most of India will wake up to clear skies on January 4, 2026.

But if you're in the north or central regions, get ready for a sharper cold wave and thick morning fog.

Temperatures in northwest India could dip by 2-3°C.

Meanwhile, only the southern coasts—like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep—might catch some light rain.