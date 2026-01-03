Next Article
India to see clear skies, chilly mornings on January 4
India
Most of India will wake up to clear skies on January 4, 2026.
But if you're in the north or central regions, get ready for a sharper cold wave and thick morning fog.
Temperatures in northwest India could dip by 2-3°C.
Meanwhile, only the southern coasts—like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep—might catch some light rain.
Why bother?
Dense fog means tricky visibility for anyone traveling early in northern and central parts—so heads up if you're commuting or have plans outside.
In Delhi-NCR, expect it to feel pretty brisk with lows around 7°C, based on forecast data.