Vande Bharat sleeper trains are coming in 2026
Indian Railways is rolling out the new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in January 2026, with PM Modi set to flag off the first one on the Guwahati-Howrah route.
Designed for comfy overnight journeys up to 1,500km, these trains are designed to offer a faster, smoother alternative to existing overnight services such as the Rajdhani Express.
Speed, seats, and cool features
Each train can carry 823 passengers across AC-3 tier, AC-2 tier, and First AC coaches.
They've hit speeds of 180km/h in trials (with a max of 160km/h in service).
Inside, you'll find cushioned berths, automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, USB ports at your seat—even hot showers if you're traveling First AC.
Safety tech like Kavach (anti-collision system) and CCTV cameras come standard.
Routes and ticket prices
The first routes include Guwahati-Howrah (fares: ₹2,300 for AC-3 tier; ₹3,000 for AC-2 tier; ₹3,600 for First AC—all with meals), plus upcoming runs between Delhi-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Bhopal, and Delhi-Patna.
Prototypes are being tested now with more trains expected by end of this year.