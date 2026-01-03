Vande Bharat sleeper trains are coming in 2026 India Jan 03, 2026

Indian Railways is rolling out the new Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in January 2026, with PM Modi set to flag off the first one on the Guwahati-Howrah route.

Designed for comfy overnight journeys up to 1,500km, these trains are designed to offer a faster, smoother alternative to existing overnight services such as the Rajdhani Express.