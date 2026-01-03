Next Article
Zubeen Garg death case: 4 accused seek bail; other key updates
India
Four people accused in a case related to singer Zubeen Garg have filed for bail.
Meanwhile, Khokon Das, who was injured in a fire attack in Bangladesh, sadly passed away from his injuries.
In Indore, a contaminated water crisis has led to six deaths from diarrhea.
Other updates
Prime Minister Modi opened an exhibition in Delhi showcasing ancient Buddhist relics—some believed to be bone fragments of Buddha himself.
The event highlights India's rich cultural history and draws attention to the importance of preserving heritage.