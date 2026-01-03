India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train is coming this January
India's first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to launch in January, connecting Guwahati (Kamakhya) and Howrah.
Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this new train aims to make long overnight journeys faster and more comfortable for everyone.
What's inside: capacity & cool features
With 16 coaches, the train can carry up to 823 people—most in AC-3 tier, plus AC-2 tier and a first-class coach.
It can zoom up to 180km/h and comes loaded with perks like automatic doors, smooth suspension, bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras for safety, and even meals that match where you're traveling.
Fares & local vibes on board
Ticket prices (meals included!) are ₹2,300 for AC-3 tier, ₹3,000 for AC-2 tier, and ₹3,600 for first-class AC.
The route boosts connections across Assam and West Bengal districts—and you'll get Assamese food from Guwahati or Bengali dishes from Howrah depending on your direction.
Plus: the KAVACH anti-collision system keeps things extra safe.