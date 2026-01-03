65% of Delhi's air pollution in 2025 will come from outside

Bahadurgarh tops the list as the biggest outside polluter, while Jahangirpuri has the worst air among Delhi 's own monitoring stations. Locally, vehicles are still a big problem, causing almost half of winter PM2.5—more than industry or construction.

Is anything getting better?

There's some good news: stubble burning dropped a lot this year and now adds just under 5% to Delhi's PM2.5 during peak season (down from over 15%).

Overall, PM2.5 and PM10 levels have both dipped a bit and there were more "satisfactory" air days than last year—but still zero "good" days on record.

The takeaway? Cleaning up Delhi's air needs teamwork across regions—not just local fixes.