65% of Delhi's air pollution in 2025 will come from outside
A new study says most of Delhi's air pollution in 2025—about 65%—will actually blow in from neighboring states, not just come from within the city itself.
Only 35% of the fine particles (PM2.5) are made in Delhi, while winds bring the rest from outside.
Where's all this pollution coming from?
Bahadurgarh tops the list as the biggest outside polluter, while Jahangirpuri has the worst air among Delhi's own monitoring stations.
Locally, vehicles are still a big problem, causing almost half of winter PM2.5—more than industry or construction.
Is anything getting better?
There's some good news: stubble burning dropped a lot this year and now adds just under 5% to Delhi's PM2.5 during peak season (down from over 15%).
Overall, PM2.5 and PM10 levels have both dipped a bit and there were more "satisfactory" air days than last year—but still zero "good" days on record.
The takeaway? Cleaning up Delhi's air needs teamwork across regions—not just local fixes.