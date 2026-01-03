Supreme Court to decide on bail for 2020 Delhi riots accused
The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on January 5, 2026, regarding the bail pleas of seven people—including Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam—charged under the UAPA for allegedly conspiring and rioting during the 2020 Delhi riots.
These riots broke out amid protests against the CAA and NRC, resulting in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries.
What's happening now?
This decision comes after the Delhi High Court denied their bail last September, saying there was a prima facie case against them.
Umar Khalid has already spent more than five years in jail but was briefly granted interim bail for his sister's wedding with strict conditions like no social media use.
The case has also caught international attention—eight US lawmakers recently urged India to ensure fair trials, while New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sent a handwritten note supporting Khalid.
All eyes are now on what the Supreme Court will decide next week.