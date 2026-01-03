20 Maoists, including commander Badse Sukka, surrender to Telangana police
What's the story
In a major setback to the insurgency led by the Communist Party of India (Maoist), high-ranking commander Badse Sukka, alias Deva, and 19 other underground cadre surrendered to Telangana police on Saturday, according to PTI. The development has dealt a severe blow to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the CPI (Maoist) party's Telangana State committee. The surrendered group also handed over PLGA's "arms dumps," which included those linked with Hiduma and Badse.
Leadership
Badse Sukka's role in CPI (Maoist) and his surrender
Badse, who is the second most important tribal leader in the CPI (Maoist), had joined the CPI ML PWG (People's War Group) in 2003. The report states that he is known for his expertise in military strategy, explosives, firearms manufacturing, and IEDs. His strategic mind was behind several high-profile attacks like the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush that killed former Chhattisgarh Minister Mahendra Karma, among other INC leaders.
Additional surrender
Another senior leader surrenders, rehabilitation promised
Along with Badse, another senior leader, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh, also surrendered. Reddy was instrumental in establishing a guerrilla base on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and provided logistic support for strengthening it. The 20 surrendered Maoists will be given a total reward of ₹1.82 crore under the state and Centre's relief and rehabilitation policy.
Rehabilitation assurance
Telangana police assure prompt rehabilitation benefits
The Telangana State Police Department has assured that all entitled rehabilitation benefits will be given on time. This is to ensure that the surrendered cadres can lead a life of dignity and security, the release added. The surrender of these high-ranking Maoist leaders marks a significant victory for law enforcement agencies in their fight against insurgency in the region.