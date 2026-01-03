20 Maoists, including commander Badse Sukka, surrender to Telangana police

In a major setback to the insurgency led by the Communist Party of India (Maoist), high-ranking commander Badse Sukka, alias Deva, and 19 other underground cadre surrendered to Telangana police on Saturday, according to PTI. The development has dealt a severe blow to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the CPI (Maoist) party's Telangana State committee. The surrendered group also handed over PLGA's "arms dumps," which included those linked with Hiduma and Badse.

Leadership Badse Sukka's role in CPI (Maoist) and his surrender Badse, who is the second most important tribal leader in the CPI (Maoist), had joined the CPI ML PWG (People's War Group) in 2003. The report states that he is known for his expertise in military strategy, explosives, firearms manufacturing, and IEDs. His strategic mind was behind several high-profile attacks like the 2013 Jhiram Ghati ambush that killed former Chhattisgarh Minister Mahendra Karma, among other INC leaders.

Additional surrender Another senior leader surrenders, rehabilitation promised Along with Badse, another senior leader, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh, also surrendered. Reddy was instrumental in establishing a guerrilla base on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and provided logistic support for strengthening it. The 20 surrendered Maoists will be given a total reward of ₹1.82 crore under the state and Centre's relief and rehabilitation policy.