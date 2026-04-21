Bengaluru woman 27-year-old Prema allegedly set boyfriend Kiran on fire
India
A disturbing case from Bengaluru: 27-year-old Prema allegedly killed her boyfriend Kiran by setting him on fire, calling it a "Western-style proposal."
The two had been having relationship problems, with Kiran reportedly avoiding her lately.
Investigators suspect Prema planned attack
Prema's story didn't quite add up: she first said she found Kiran on fire after a loud noise, but investigators suspect she planned the attack.
Police are now checking her phone for clues and reviewing forensic evidence to piece together what really happened and why.