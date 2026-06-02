Bengaluru woman duped of ₹23.5L in matrimonial site scam India Jun 02, 2026

A 42-year-old woman from Bengaluru lost ₹23.5 lakh after being tricked by a man claiming to be a surgeon working in Scotland she met on a matrimonial site.

He gained her trust with promises of marriage, then claimed he was detained at Delhi airport for being a British citizen and facing procedural issues.

A woman posing as an immigration officer joined in, convincing the victim that he was carrying gold and substantial foreign currency and that she needed to pay hefty clearance fees.