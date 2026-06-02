Bengaluru woman duped of ₹23.5L in matrimonial site scam
A 42-year-old woman from Bengaluru lost ₹23.5 lakh after being tricked by a man claiming to be a surgeon working in Scotland she met on a matrimonial site.
He gained her trust with promises of marriage, then claimed he was detained at Delhi airport for being a British citizen and facing procedural issues.
A woman posing as an immigration officer joined in, convincing the victim that he was carrying gold and substantial foreign currency and that she needed to pay hefty clearance fees.
Police investigating online relationship scam
Believing their story, the woman sent ₹23.5 lakh across two bank accounts between May 4 and May 6.
When both scammers vanished, she realized it was a fraud and reported it to the police.
Authorities are now investigating, highlighting how online relationship scams can target anyone looking for genuine connections.