Bengaluru woman says Zara staff forced her to undress
India
A woman in Bengaluru says she was forced to undress by Zara staff at Forum South Mall after a store alarm went off.
Even though she protested, the staff continued the search, but found nothing.
The incident is being blamed on a possible alarm glitch.
Reddit post alleges employee touched her
Sharing her story on Reddit, the woman said she was feeling humiliated and violated and alleged that the employee touched her body with bare hands during the search.
Her post quickly went viral, sparking widespread anger online.
Zara had not responded to the allegations, raising bigger questions about customer rights and store security practices.