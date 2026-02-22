Bengaluru's air quality swings from 'good' to 'moderate' India Feb 22, 2026

Bengaluru's air quality has been all over the place this week. At one point the AQI reached 125 but later fell to a more manageable 67—still in the "moderate" range.

Earlier in the week, AQI numbers swung from poor (132-147) to moderate (60-93), with recent PM2.5 and PM10 readings of 30 ug/m3 and 35 ug/m3, respectively.