Bengaluru's air quality swings from 'good' to 'moderate'
India
Bengaluru's air quality has been all over the place this week. At one point the AQI reached 125 but later fell to a more manageable 67—still in the "moderate" range.
Earlier in the week, AQI numbers swung from poor (132-147) to moderate (60-93), with recent PM2.5 and PM10 readings of 30 ug/m3 and 35 ug/m3, respectively.
Breathing issues
These morning pollution spikes aren't just numbers—they can actually make it harder to breathe, especially for kids and anyone with asthma.
If you're heading out during peak traffic hours, it's smart to limit outdoor activities or wear a mask until things clear up a bit.