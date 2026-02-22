Bengaluru's lakes: No lake meets safe drinking standards

Bellandur, Varthur among worst off

Big names like Bellandur and Varthur lakes are among the worst off, with pollution levels fluctuating between D and E.

Madiwala, Ulsoor, Hebbal and Yelamallappa Chetty lakes are also heavily polluted.

The main culprits? Sewage dumping and encroachment.

About 85% of the city's remaining lakes are classified as severely polluted.

Rapid urban growth is turning these water bodies into sewage ponds just as demand for clean water rises.