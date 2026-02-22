Bengaluru's lakes: No lake meets safe drinking standards
None of Bengaluru's 149 lakes met safe standards for drinking or bathing water between April and November 2025, according to a new Karnataka Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) report.
Most samples were flagged as Class D or E—basically, not safe for any kind of use.
Bellandur, Varthur among worst off
Big names like Bellandur and Varthur lakes are among the worst off, with pollution levels fluctuating between D and E.
Madiwala, Ulsoor, Hebbal and Yelamallappa Chetty lakes are also heavily polluted.
The main culprits? Sewage dumping and encroachment.
About 85% of the city's remaining lakes are classified as severely polluted.
Rapid urban growth is turning these water bodies into sewage ponds just as demand for clean water rises.
Could hit people relying on lakes for water
With summer coming up and Bengaluru growing fast, this is more than just an environmental issue—it could hit everyone who relies on these lakes for water or recreation.
Unless things change soon, safe public spaces around the city's lakes might become a thing of the past.