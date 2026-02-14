Bengaluru's meat shops, slaughterhouses to remain closed on Mahashivratri
Heads up, Bengaluru—slaughterhouses and retail meat outlets (including chicken, mutton and fish shops) and online meat delivery services will be closed in the city on February 15 for Mahashivratri, while restaurants and bars are permitted to remain open (many may voluntarily modify menus).
The Greater Bengaluru Authority's order covers all shops, markets, and even online delivery apps, and lasts for a 24-hour period (one day).
If anyone breaks the rule, they could face fines or even lose their license.
Similar rules have been observed on other national holidays too
Mahashivratri is a big festival for many in the city, with fasting and night-long prayers dedicated to Lord Shiva.
While restaurants are staying open, some are tweaking their menus out of respect.
This isn't the first time Bengaluru has had such a ban—similar rules popped up earlier this year on Sarvodaya Day and on other major holidays like Gandhi Jayanti.