Bengaluru's meat shops, slaughterhouses to remain closed on Mahashivratri India Feb 14, 2026

Heads up, Bengaluru—slaughterhouses and retail meat outlets (including chicken, mutton and fish shops) and online meat delivery services will be closed in the city on February 15 for Mahashivratri, while restaurants and bars are permitted to remain open (many may voluntarily modify menus).

The Greater Bengaluru Authority's order covers all shops, markets, and even online delivery apps, and lasts for a 24-hour period (one day).

If anyone breaks the rule, they could face fines or even lose their license.