Bengaluru's ₹18,000cr elevated corridor to start in December
Bengaluru is gearing up for a big traffic makeover—a 110km elevated corridor just got the go-ahead from the city's technical committee.
With a price tag of ₹18,000 crore (₹3,000 crore set aside for land), this project aims to ease those infamous jams.
Final state approval is expected by September 25, and if all goes well, construction starts in December and wraps up in just over two years.
Corridor will link major roads across the city
The corridor will link major roads across the city with easy entry and exit points, using a toll system like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.
Built with high-tech concrete and precast parts for speed and strength, it'll also connect directly to airport road and tie in with other transport projects—hopefully making commutes smoother for everyone.