Bengaluru's ₹18,000cr elevated corridor to start in December India Sep 19, 2025

Bengaluru is gearing up for a big traffic makeover—a 110km elevated corridor just got the go-ahead from the city's technical committee.

With a price tag of ₹18,000 crore (₹3,000 crore set aside for land), this project aims to ease those infamous jams.

Final state approval is expected by September 25, and if all goes well, construction starts in December and wraps up in just over two years.